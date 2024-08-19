Live
- Thorough probe needed in Rs 2,000 crore WazirX digital asset theft: Experts
- SAFF U20 C'ship: Monirul’s lone goal helps nine-men India see off Bhutan's challenge
- Former MP Dr. Gokaraju Gangaraju Donates INR 1 Crore to Anna Canteens
- Ramya Pasupuletitalks about her experience working for ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’
- Global spending on AI to reach $632 billion in 2028: Report
- Mythri Movie Makers ‘8 Vasanthalu’ nears completion
- Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’dubbing work kickstarts
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’set for grand release on Oct10th
- CBI arrests NCL officials, own DSP after busting bribery racket in MP
- Nikki Dutta sets social media ablaze with bold photoshoot
Just In
Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’dubbing work kickstarts
Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming film, "Mechanic Rocky," a much-anticipated mass action-comedy entertainer.
Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming film, "Mechanic Rocky," a much-anticipated mass action-comedy entertainer. Written and directed by Ravi TejaMullapudi, the film is produced by veteran filmmaker Ram Talluri under the SRT Entertainments banner.
The film's first gear and first single have already garnered tremendous response, building excitement among fans. With the dubbing process commencing, the production is moving forward at full speed.
"Mechanic Rocky" features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the leading ladies, with music composed by Jex Bijoy. The film’s cinematography is handled by Manoj Katasani, while Anwar Ali serves as the editor. Kranti Priyam is the production designer, and Satyam Rajesh and Vidyasagar J take on the roles of executive producers.
The film is slated for a grand release on October 31, coinciding with the Diwali festival, promising to light up the screens this festive season.