Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’dubbing work kickstarts

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming film, "Mechanic Rocky," a much-anticipated mass action-comedy entertainer. Written and directed by Ravi TejaMullapudi, the film is produced by veteran filmmaker Ram Talluri under the SRT Entertainments banner.


The film's first gear and first single have already garnered tremendous response, building excitement among fans. With the dubbing process commencing, the production is moving forward at full speed.

"Mechanic Rocky" features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the leading ladies, with music composed by Jex Bijoy. The film’s cinematography is handled by Manoj Katasani, while Anwar Ali serves as the editor. Kranti Priyam is the production designer, and Satyam Rajesh and Vidyasagar J take on the roles of executive producers.

The film is slated for a grand release on October 31, coinciding with the Diwali festival, promising to light up the screens this festive season.

