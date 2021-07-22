Vishwaksen confused between two dates?

Young Hero Vishwak Sen is all set to come up with a love drama titled 'Paagal'. The final leg of the shooting is currently underway and the makers are yet to announce the official release date of the film. The makers wanted to bring the film to theatres but were confused between the two dates.



The film unit is planning to pick either August 6th or August 13th. Other pending releases will also be lined up for a grand release in August and team Paagal is keen on having a solo release.



Vishwak Sen is planning to finish three more films this year. The young hero is hopeful to get into the next league of actors soon. Paagal will be the first film to come out in theatres, followed by other films.



However, the official announcement regarding the same is yet to be out.

