‘Vishwambhara’ locks release date; film books slot for next Pongal

Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi has joined forces with director Vassishta Mallidi for the ambitious socio-fantasy film titled "Vishwambhara," backed by UV Creations. The latest shooting schedule is currently in progress, with Chiranjeevi making his appearance today. In an official announcement, the makers revealed that the film is slated for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025. Accompanying this announcement is a striking poster, generating excitement for the movie's premiere during the long weekend and Sankranthi holidays, promising favorable outcomes.

While the female lead is yet to be finalized, the film's music will be orchestrated by the renowned MM Keeravaani. Notably, "Vishwambhara" is currently confirmed for a Telugu release, enhancing its appeal for regional audiences. As Chiranjeevi spearheads this grand socio-fantasy venture, the anticipation for "Vishwambhara" continues to grow, promising an extravagant cinematic experience for viewers in 2025.