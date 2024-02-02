  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Vishwambhara’ locks release date; film books slot for next Pongal

‘Vishwambhara’ locks release date; film books slot for next Pongal
x
Highlights

Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi has joined forces with director Vassishta Mallidi for the ambitious socio-fantasy film titled "Vishwambhara," backed by UV Creations.

Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi has joined forces with director Vassishta Mallidi for the ambitious socio-fantasy film titled "Vishwambhara," backed by UV Creations. The latest shooting schedule is currently in progress, with Chiranjeevi making his appearance today. In an official announcement, the makers revealed that the film is slated for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025. Accompanying this announcement is a striking poster, generating excitement for the movie's premiere during the long weekend and Sankranthi holidays, promising favorable outcomes.

While the female lead is yet to be finalized, the film's music will be orchestrated by the renowned MM Keeravaani. Notably, "Vishwambhara" is currently confirmed for a Telugu release, enhancing its appeal for regional audiences. As Chiranjeevi spearheads this grand socio-fantasy venture, the anticipation for "Vishwambhara" continues to grow, promising an extravagant cinematic experience for viewers in 2025.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X