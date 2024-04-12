Viswam: Gopichand Plays a Killer in Sreenu Vaitla's Directorial, Title and First Look Revealed

Actor Gopichand takes on a dark and unexpected role in his upcoming film "Viswam ". Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, the movie promises an action-packed storyline with Gopichand portraying a cold-blooded assassin.

A first look teaser released on Thursday throws viewers right into the action. The scene opens with a joyous wedding celebration in Himachal Pradesh. The happy couple and their guests are enjoying the festivities – music fills the air, religious hymns are chanted, and food is being prepared. But this tranquillity is shattered by Gopichand's sudden appearance. Disguised in a hoodie and carrying a guitar case, he enters the scene and ruthlessly transforms the instrument into a deadly machine gun.

The unsuspecting wedding party is then targeted in a shocking display of violence. Gopichand eliminates everyone present, from the officiating priest to the bride and groom. The scene ends with him coolly grabbing a plate of food and uttering a line that hints at his dark purpose: "The name of the person meant to eat it is written on every grain, this one has my name on it."

This glimpse into "Viswam" has surprised fans accustomed to seeing Gopichand in more heroic roles. Social media has been buzzing with reactions. Some fans expressed amusement, joking that Gopichand could have simply asked for food instead of resorting to violence. Others acknowledged the need for both Gopichand and director Sreenu Vaitla to deliver a successful film after a string of less fortunate projects. They expressed hope that "Viswam" will mark a comeback for the duo.

While the exact release date remains undisclosed, the film is slated to hit theaters later this year. With TG Vishwa Prasad and Venu Donepudi on board as producers, "Viswam" boasts a talented crew alongside Gopichand. The team is rounded out by cinematographer KV Guhan, music composer Chaitan Bharadwaj, screenwriter Gopi Mohan (a Sreenu Vaitla collaborator), editor Amar Reddy Kudumula, and art director Kiran Manne. With its intriguing premise and fresh pairing of Gopichand and Vaitla, "Viswam" is definitely a movie to watch out for.