Viswam is A Perfect Blend of Action and Emotion: Venu Donepudi

Viswam, the much awaited film starring Gopichand and directed by Srinu Vaitla, is set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024. The film, produced by Venu Donepudi under Chitralayalam Studios, alongside Viswa Prasad on People Media Factory, promises to be a family entertainer packed with action and drama. Speaking about the project, producer Venu Donepudi expressed confidence that Viswam will connect deeply with audiences across all sections.

"Viswam is a complete family and action entertainer, and it has something for everyone," said Venu. "The film weaves together action, comedy, and family sentiment in a way that’s sure to strike a chord with the audience. I was immediately captivated by the script, especially how the action sequences are seamlessly integrated into the storyline. It’s high on entertainment and drama."

Venu highlighted that the film bears Srinu Vaitla's signature style of storytelling, blending comedy, action, and entertainment. The film's action sequences, particularly those shot in Milan, are poised to be a major attraction. "The visuals are stunning, with scenes shot in beautiful locations like Matera City, Rome, Milan, Goa, and Himachal Pradesh," he added. "Gopichand garu delivered an exceptional performance, excelling in both comedy and intense action. He truly brought his dynamic screen presence to life."

As a producer with deep roots in the film industry, Venu Donepudi brings a unique perspective to Viswam. Having previously worked in the automobile industry in the US and later becoming a film distributor and exhibitor, Venu has released over 140 Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. He describes his move into production as a natural progression, fueled by his passion for visual storytelling.

"Making films is more than just a business for me; it's a passion and part of my family’s identity," Venu explained. "At Chitralayalam Studios, our goal is to create immersive cinematic experiences with captivating visuals and music, transporting audiences into new worlds. With Viswam, I believe we've achieved that."

Looking ahead, Venu’s next project, Journey to Ayodhya, is currently in the scriptwriting phase. With Viswam set for release, Venu Donepudi is optimistic that the film will be a crowd-pleaser, combining entertainment with high-octane action that appeals to a wide audience.