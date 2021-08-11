'Viswasam' girl in Nagarjuna's next

Anikha Surendran is a well-known child actor in the south film industry. The actress who played the daughter role of Kollywood star Ajith in Viswasam has now got an interesting role in Tollywood King Nagarjuna's upcoming film under the direction of Praveen Sattaru.



The shooting of the movie is currently in progress. Anikha is also playing the lead role in an upcoming Telugu film 'Butta Bomma' which is the remake of the Malayalam hit film, 'Kappela'. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Arjun Das are playing the lead roles in the movie.



Sithara Entertainments banner is bankrolling this project. Anikha has bagged two Telugu projects.



On the other hand, the actress is also increasing her fan following on Instagram. We have to see if she can impress the Telugu audiences with her cute performance.

