'Vivaha Bhojanambu' gets a release date

'Vivaha Bhojanambu' is an upcoming out-and-out comedy entertainer which is all set to stream on OTT platforms.

Featuring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, ace comedians Satya, Sudarshan are playing the lead roles in the film which has been grabbing the attention of the audience. The trailer of the film has already created a thumping response from the audience who started waiting for the release of the film.

The makers have maintained suspense regarding the release date of the film. But ending the long wait, the movie unit has finally unveiled the release date of the film. The movie unit revealed that 'Vivaha Bhojanambu' will hit SonyLiv on August 27th. The film is the first-ever Telugu film to get released on SonyLiv.

K.S Sinish and Sundeep Kishan are bankrolling this project under Anandi Art Creations, Soldiers Factory, and Venkatadri Express. AniVee is composing tunes for the film.