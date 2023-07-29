  • Menu
‘VS11’ title and first look to be out on July 31

Vishwaksen is busy with multiple projects. He has a film with director Krishna Chaitanya of “Rowdy Fellow” fame. Tentatively titled “VS 11,” the makers recently released the first look poster, which got a good response. Here comes the next major update from the team.

The title announcement and the first glimpse will be coming out on July 31st at 10:19 AM. A poster was released by the movie unit to reveal the same. Though Vishwaksen isn’t fully shown here in the picture, the actor appears to be playing a mass role. The film tells the story of a determined and motivated man who grows from rags to riches in an unapologetic world.

Anjali plays the female lead. Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinema, is bankrolling the film. Srikara Studios is presenting the movie. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the tunes.

