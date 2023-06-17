VV Vinayak launches Raj Tarun's 'Thiragabadara Saami' motion poster

Star Director VV Vinayak Launched The First Look Motion Poster Of Raj Tharun, AS Ravikumar Chowdhary, Suraksh Entertainment’s Tiragabadara Saami

Talented hero Raj Tharun is coming up with a wholesome entertainer Tiragabadara Saami being directed by AS Ravikumar Chowdhary who made several commercial hits like Yagnam, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham with Malkapuram Shivakumar of Suraksh Entertainment producing it. The makers began the promotions by unveiling the first look and motion poster. Star director VV Vinayak did the honours of launching the poster.

The film’s lead actress Malvi Malhotra is seen lifting Raj Tharun in the first-look poster and he gives a weird expression for her act. Both Malvi and Raj Tharun appear in nightwear. We can see Charminar in the background as it’s raining. The title Tiragabadara Saami sounds interesting, while the first-look poster is funny. The motion poster has a pleasant background score.

The movie is going to offer an exhilarating cinematic experience that will leave you spellbound. The talented cast, mesmerizing visuals, and captivating storyline take the audience on an unforgettable journey. Get ready to be immersed in the world of action, emotion, and drama like never before.

Mannara Chopra is the other heroine in the movie that features Makarand Deshpande playing a crucial role. The movie that is done with its shoot has a talented team of technicians working on it. Jawahar Reddy M.N handles the cinematography, while JB helms the music. Baswa Pydi Reddy is the editor of the movie that has dialogues by Bhashyasree.

Post-production works are underway for the movie and the makers will come up with updates on a regular basis.

Cast: Raj Tharun, Malvi Malhotra, Mannara Chopra, Makrand Deshpande, Raghu Babu, John Vijay, Ankita Thakur, Prudhvi, Pragathi, Raja Ravindra, Bithri Satti

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Direction: AS Ravikumar Chowdhary

Producer: Malkapuram Shivakumar

Banner: Suraksh Entertainment

Music: JB

DOP: Jawahar Reddy M.N

Editor: Baswa Pydi Reddy

Dialogues: Bhashyasree

Art: Ravikumar Gurram

Fights: Prithvi, Karthik

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar