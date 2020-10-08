Vyjayanthi Movies Is All Set To Surprise Fans With A Big Announcement Tomorrow

It is already known that Prabhas's 21st movie will be a Nag Ashwin directorial… This most awaited movie of Tollywood will be bankrolled by ace production house 'Vyjayanthi Movies' which also marks the 50 years' celebration in the film industry. Bollywood leggy lass and beautiful doll Deepika Padukone will make her debut into Tollywood with this flick.

Off late, Vyjayanthi movies banner took to its Twitter page and created a buzz with their tweet!!!

So, we all need to stay tuned to Twitter tomorrow exactly at 10 AM to know the surprise. The big announcement will be about the movie…



Well, speaking about this movie, our dear Baahubali Prabhas will essay the role of Lord 'Rama' and B-Town Mastani Deepika Padukone will be seen as 'Seeta' in this movie. Coming to the antagonist 'Ravan' role, it will portray by none other than villainous Saif Ali Khan who did his best in 'Tanhaji'movie.





Vyjayanthi movies banner welcomed Deepika Padukone with this amazing tweet.



So guys, stay tuned to Vyjayanthi movies Twitter page…