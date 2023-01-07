Waltair Veerayya Trailer: Chiranjeevi And Ravi Teja Promise To Entertain With A Complete Action Thriller…

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his latest movie Waltair Veerayya on the occasion of the Pongal festival. Being the clash between the two ace actors Chiru and Balayya, it is definitely a big feast in the theatres for the festival. As promised the makers launched the trailer of Waltair Veerayya exactly at 6 today and upped the excitement level a notch higher.

Even Ravi Teja, director Bobby and Shruti Haasan also shared the trailer on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Ravi Teja also wrote, "హలో మాస్టారు!

సంక్రాంతికి బాక్స్ లు బద్దలైపోతాయి. Here's our #WaltairVeerayyaTrailer - http://youtu.be/A4MKFPCpRQ4 #WaltairVeerayyaOnJan13th @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @shrutihaasan".

Going with the trailer, Police officials get alerted as they are informed that RAW has arrested a drug dealer and criminal. But later Chiru is introduced as Waltair Veerayya and his love tale with Shruti Haasan looks interesting. But the twist in the tale is shown when a few kids of Veerayya's area die due to some unknown reason. There enters the Police commissioner Ravi Teja and he tries to arrest Chiru. So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the reason behind their rivalry. On the whole, Waltair Veerayya trailer looks interesting and deals with drug mafia subject.

Director Bobby shared the trailer and wrote, "Proudly Presenting My INSPIRATION Annayya @KChiruTweets & My POWER @RaviTeja_offl garu with #WaltairVeerayyaTrailer".

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

This movie is directed by Bobby Kolli and is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!