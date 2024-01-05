Want to make a multi-starrer with Venkatesh & Nani: Producer Venkat Boyanapalli

The much-anticipated film "Saindhav," marking Victory Venkatesh's 75th milestone in the film industry, is set to be a Sankranthi gift for audiences. Directed by the talented Sailesh Kolanu and produced ambitiously by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, the film is scheduled for release on January 13.

The journey of "Saindhav" began when Venkat Boyanapalli, a self-proclaimed fan of Venkatesh, saw the trailer of Sailesh Kolanu's previous film, "Hit," during the production of another project with Nani. Impressed by the director's work, Venkat and Nani decided that collaborating with Sailesh for a film with Venkatesh would be an excellent idea. The decision to approach Venkatesh with the project was swift, and the actor, upon hearing the story, agreed to be part of the film within 24 hours.

Venkatesh, referring to the project as destiny, acknowledged that while it was known to be his 75th film, the decision to accept the role was not premeditated. The film, featuring a star-studded cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, and Andrea, promises to be an expensive production, given the grand scale of the story.

The promotional activities for "Saindhav" have generated significant buzz, with the release of teasers, songs, and trailers receiving a tremendous response. Venkatesh actively participated in promotional events, attending college functions and adding to the overall enjoyment of the promotional campaign.

The musical score of "Saindhav" is noteworthy, with Santhosh Narayan contributing to the film's grand and emotional aspects. The decision to celebrate "Venky 75" was credited to Rana Daggubati, who suggested commemorating the milestone with something special at the film's inception.

Looking ahead, Venkat Boyanapalli expressed his desire to create a multistarrer film with both Venkatesh and Nani, emphasizing his admiration for both actors. As "Saindhav" gears up for its release on January 13, fans eagerly await the culmination of efforts from this dynamic collaboration, anticipating a cinematic experience that befits the 75th

film milestone of Victory Venkatesh.