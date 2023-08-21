We Sincerely Wish '#AP 31' To Become A Big Hit - Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Bekkem Venugopal at the first look and motion poster launch event

The movie '#AP 31' is being made under the banner of Annapurneswari Cine Creations with Chantii and Lahari Shari playing the lead roles. 'No. Missing' is the tagline. KVR is directing the movie, while Narayana Swamy M is producing it. Saleem Malik (Mac) provided the additional screenplay. Blockbuster maker Trinadha Rao Nakkina released the motion poster of the movie during a press meet held in Hyderabad on Sunday. Popular producer Bekkem Venugopal unveiled the first look of the movie. The film’s unit including hero Chantii, heroine Lahari and director KVR participated in the event.

While speaking on this occasion, Trinadha Rao Nakkina said , "Mine and Bekkem Venugopal's career started with a small film. At that time, we used to wait to see who would release the poster, teaser, and trailer of our film. We should not forget our basics, though we are doing big films now. That's why we always come forward to support and anchor if someone asks us for support. But now people are not considering whether it’s a big or a small movie. They always encourage good cinema and the success of Baby is the best example in recent times. When it comes to '#AP 31', it is a Vizag vehicle. This movie will release in Telugu and Tamil, which means that this vehicle which started in Andhra has to go to Tamil Nadu. I want the film to be a big hit. I visited the film sets two to three times. Producer Narayana Swamy garu does not compromise at all in the making. It is evident through the motion poster that director KVR is making the movie skillfully. Hero Chantii worked very hard for the film. Lahari also looks glamorous. I sincerely wish the film a good success."

Bekkem Venugopal said, "Every year, many new directors and producers are coming up with their films. Only a few of them deliver hits. I sincerely wish the director and producers of the movie '#AP 31' will stand firm and survive for a long time in the industry. We wish the movie will become a big hit. We want them to do more movies. All the very best to the entire team. Also, many people dream of becoming heroes in the film industry. But only a few become successful. Now, Chantii is testing his luck as a hero. I hope this movie will provide a break for him. It is a good thing that Bhashyasree is providing dialogues and lyrics for this movie. Lahari is not only a glamorous heroine but also a good performer. I want her to reach new heights in her career."

Bhashyasree said "'#AP 31' is a very good story. Already 50 percent of the shooting of the film has been completed. It is shaping up very well. Producer Narayana Swamy is making the film without compromising on the budget. My best wishes to the hero Chantii and heroine Lahari. Thanks to the entire team."

Hero Chantii said , "Producer Narayana Swami garu is making the film on a good budget. Director KVR, music director Prajwal, and screenplay writer Mac are working hard for the movie. Bhashyasree has written every dialogue and song wonderfully. Lahari is a great performer. She performed action scenes on par with the boys. She was very supportive. I would like to thank her on this occasion."

Director KVR said , "I have been in the film industry for ten years. I have been in contact with producer Narayana Swami garu for the last four years. He promised to do a film with me in 2019. He kept his promise and is making the movie in a grand manner. He provided all the actors and technicians needed for the movie. Music director Prajwal and dialogue writer Bhashyasree gave a superb output, in terms of their work. Saleem Malik who is close to me since the movie Darja provided the additional screenplay for the movie. If you see hero Chantii garu on the screen, you will not feel like he is a first-timer. He performed really well. Lahari garu worked with a lot of dedication. She acted brilliantly. We are completing the film calmly with everyone's support. Thanks to producer Narayana Swami garu for giving me such a good team."

Lahari said , "Thanks to Trinadha Rao Nakkina garu and Bekkem Venugopal garu, who came to support our team. We all worked like a family for the movie. Thanks to director KVR and producer Narayana Swami garu for giving me such a good film."

Starring Chantii, Lahari, Vinod Kumar, Tulasi, Jayasudha, Sayaji Shinde, Babu Mohan, Prithviraj, Pakeeja, and Swarnalatha, the film has music by Prajwal Krish, cinematography by Gopala Krishna, dialogues and lyrics by Bhashyasree and additional screenplay by Saleem Malik. Also, Kanal Kannan and Joshua, who worked as stunt masters for many successful films, designed the action scenes for this film. Popular choreographers Sekhar VJ, Ganesh Swamy, Bhanu, Jittu, and Anee Master have done the choreography.