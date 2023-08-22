Live
- PL Sector Report: Oil & Gas - Sector Update – Uncertainties to hog OMCs
- Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | Making effort to see tiranga on the Moon: Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Young woman allegedly ends life following lovers suicide in East Godavari
- Onam 2023: Healthy Oats-Based Traditional Recipes
- Premium Kidswear Brand OneFriday Launches first Autumn-Winter Collection "Varsity Chic" at Flagship Store in DLF Mall, Noida
- Keeravaani to collaborate with Chiranjeevi after three decades!
- Prabhas lauds ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer; shares his best wishes
- ‘Weapon’ teaser hints an intense and action-packed thriller
- ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to have a massive schedule from September 5th
- Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik decides on final decision…
Just In
‘Weapon’ teaser hints an intense and action-packed thriller
Renowned for his versatile roles in Telugu cinema, actor Sathyaraj has left an incredible mark with performances in acclaimed films like “Mirchi,” “Baahubali,” and “Jersey.”
Renowned for his versatile roles in Telugu cinema, actor Sathyaraj has left an incredible mark with performances in acclaimed films like “Mirchi,” “Baahubali,” and “Jersey.” In an exciting collaboration, Sathyaraj joins forces with Vasanth Ravi, who recently appeared in “Asvins” and “Jailer,” in the much-anticipated suspense thriller titled “Weapon.”
Backed by Million Studio and directed by Guhan Senniappan, this film has garnered attention with the recent release of its teaser. The teaser hints an intense and action-packed thriller.
Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi’s characters are intricately crafted, promising a captivating narrative. The action sequences featuring the two actors are impressive, showcasing their exceptional performances that redefine versatility. Elevating the film further, Prabhu Raghav’s cinematography and Ghibran’s evocative background score emerge as standout features.
Amidst the intrigue, a search for a mysterious Super Human unfolds, sparking speculation about whether it’s Sathyaraj or Vasanth Ravi. This enigma has piqued the audience’s curiosity, heightening anticipation for the film’s release.
The makers have hinted at the impending reveal of the trailer and more details about the production. With ambitious plans, the film is set to captivate audiences across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.