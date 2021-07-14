Who will star in Bellamkonda's hit film sequel?

Making a sequel for hit movies is a very common scenario. No hero will reject to be a part of the sequel of a successful film but young Hero Bellamkonda Srinivas has shocked everyone by rejecting a sequel.

Digging deep into the details, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas struggled with back-to-back disasters in his career and finally tasted success with 'Rakshasudu' which came out as a Telugu remake of Tamil super hit film 'Raatsasan'.

Now, the sequel for 'Rakshasudu' is on cards and the makers have already unveiled the official announcement regarding the same. Ramesh Verma who helmed the original version will wield the megaphone for the sequel as well. But it seems like the makers are planning to rope in a star hero but not Bellamkonda.

The reason behind it is Bellamkonda is busy with the Hindi remake of 'Chatrapati'. After wrapping up of 'Chatrapati' remake, Bellamkomda signed a project under the Pen Studios banner which is why the actor has rejected this sequel for 'Rakshasudu'.