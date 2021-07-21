Whopping remuneration for Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Polishetty is undoubtedly one of the talented young heroes in the industry. The actor who marked a solid debut with Agent Sai Srinivas Atreya scored a biggest blockbuster with his recent outing 'Jathi Ratnalu'.



After the grand success of the film, director Anudeep KV has announced the sequel for the same. It seems like the film will be set in USA and just like the first part, Naveen Polishetty along with Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi will play the lead roles.



Another interesting update about the film is that Naveen Polishetty will receive a whopping amount of 3 crores as remuneration for this film. The actor receiving such a huge pay cheque for his third film is definitely a big thing.



Recently, there are reports that Naveen's film with Anushka Shetty is on hold but there is no official confirmation from the film unit. The complete details of the project will be out soon!

