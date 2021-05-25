Why NTR and Trivikram's project is not happening?

After 'RRR' movie, Young Tiger NTR was supposed to join hands with Trivikram Srinivas for his second outing with him after 'Aravinda Sametha' movie. Rumors even came out that the movie is titled as 'Ayinanu Raavale Hasthinaku'.

But NTR gave a shock to the audience by announcing his next project with Koratala Siva. But what happened to NTR-Trivikram project has been one of the biggest question marks in Tollywood. Rumors came out that the project got shelved because of some creative differences between NTR and Trivikram. But now some of the gossipmongers are claiming that there have been some serious differences between NTR and Trivikram which is why the project got shelved without even getting launched. Some are even saying that the duo might not collaborate for any future projects as well. But, NTR has been good friends with Trivikram for a long time and NTR even said that Trivikram has been one of the biggest supports in his life.



So, the fans are saying that there is no truth in the rumors and the project didn't pan out only because of the creative differences between the two but the duo might join hands soon.