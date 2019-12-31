Why There Is No Match For Ilaiyaraaja In Music

Musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja is one of the most talented musicians in India. He is a class apart and his music has won the hearts of millions of music lovers across the globe for decades now. There is something about his music that appeals to people. Be it soothing, rocking, raunchy or melancholic, ilaiyaraaja can score music for any genre and within record time. No wonder then he's the most sought after musician in the industry today. It's a dream of every filmmaker to work with the musical genius at least once in his life.

Now, we all know that Ilaiyaraaja has been a recipient of several awards. He not only composes tunes but has lent his vocals to several songs. His numbers are especially popular in Kollywood.

He is now working with Tollywood director Krishna Vamshi for Ranga Marthanda. The film is the Telugu remake of the hit Marathi movie Natasamrat. The marathi version featured Nana Patekar in the role of a retired stage actor. The makers have finished the first schedule of Ranga Marthanda and the director sat down with Ilaiyaraaja for music composition and guess what? The musical genius was able to not just one but two melodies in record time. Yes. You read that right! To be specific, Ilaiyaraaja took just ten minutes to compose two tunes which director Krishna Vamshi has called heavenly. The last time the director-musician duo collaborated was for Anthapuram way back in in 1998. This around too, Ilaiyaraaja has given Vamshi what he wanted.

Krishna Vamshi took to Twitter to share his happiness about the tunes and said he was all charged up after the tunes and that the musician loved the song sequence. He also said that ilaiyaraaja's tune was experimental and innovative which only the genius was capable of doing.

Krishna Vamshi's Ranga Marthanda stars Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Rahul Sipligunj and Sivatmika Rajshekar. The makers canned a few scenes recently in Vizag. Ranga Marthanda is about the nostalgic reminiscences of a stage actor.





Two heavenly tunes locked ....in just ten minutes... So fast...... Innovative n experimental only he can do ....he appriciated d song situations ... Blessed n charged.. pic.twitter.com/HoGlIUxixK — Krishna Vamsi (@director_kv) December 30, 2019



