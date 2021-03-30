Will it Be A Swanky Vanity Van For Prabhas Next?

It is a well known fact that celebrities from the film industry are fond of splurging on high-end expensive cars. We already told you about the famous Kollywood comedy actor Vadivelu who owns about 30 expensive cars which are parked around his home in Chennai. Many other famous stars have owned such cars in the film industry.



The latest addition to this list I am sure you know by now is famous Pan Indian star Prabhas. The actor who already owns many swanky cars including BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Audi Q7 bought another expensive car on March 28. Prabhas fans have been sharing the photos and videos of this new member of Prabhas family, which have gone viral on social media.

By the way the new car which is bought by the actor is "Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster". In India it costs about 5.6 crores. The video of this new orange colour supercar driven by Prabhas to his bungalow is being shared by his fans on social media.

Earlier, Prabhas in an interview had expressed his desire to own a Lamborghini. Now his dream has been realised.

Recently, Mahesh Babu bought himself an expensive vanity van and before that Allu Arjun too got a customised Swanky caravan made for himself which met with an accident recently. Now, with Prabhas buying a Lamborghini, we wonder if a vanity van is next on the Tollywood Rebel Star's list!

Coming to his movies, Prabhas has completed the shooting of his movie "Radhe Shyam" and is awaiting its theatrical release. Currently, Prabhas is busy working with Prashanth Neel for a movie titled "Salaar" and with Om Raut for a Hindi movie called "Adi Purush". Meanwhile, we hear that famous Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon, who will be seen as Sita in the movie "Adi Purush" is learning Telugu.

The actress is said to be prepping up to play her character in "Adi Purush". We also learn that both director Om Raut as well as Kriti Sanon have employed Telugu language experts to make the dialogue delivery pronunciations perfect during the shooting of "Adi Purush".