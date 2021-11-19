  • Menu
Will Sunny accept the superpower given by Ravi?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu contestants Ravi with Sunny
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu contestants Ravi with Sunny

We already knew that Ravi is the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. Now, all the housemates are currently busy playing the captain of the contenders' task "Nee Illu Bangaram Ganu".

In yesterday's episode, Priyanka and Siri won the task and became the captaincy contenders. In today's episode, Ravi got access to the power room and Bigg Boss gave him the power tool. Ravi said that he wants to give it to Sunny but the promo of the today's episode showcased that Sunny is not at all interested to take the power tool and denies it.

However, Ravi says that he doesn't have the right to take a call and he has to accept that power. The power is that he can remove a housemate from going in the gold mine and can take their place for that round. But Sunny says that he doesn't want to do it.

The promo also showcased that Sunny is seen talking to the camera saying that Ravi has been ordering people around and he is provoking him only to prove him wrong.

