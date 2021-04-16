Will Trivikram give clarity on this?

Tollywood: Jr NTR is currently busy working on RRR, in the direction of SS Rajamouli. As soon as he wraps up the film, the actor will be seen in a film, directed by Koratala Siva. The official announcement of the movie has come out recently. However, there are doubts around the project since Trivikram was the first one to actually do a film with Jr NTR.

With the production house and director completing getting changed for NTR30, the fans are unhappy, disappointed as well as curious to know what actually could have happened behind the project.

The buzz is that Trivikram Srinivas will next direct Mahesh Babu in an exciting film and there is no clarity on the same too. The reports speculate that the film will be launched on May 31st, on the occasion of Superstar Krishna's birthday.

Amidst all this, the fans are awaiting a clarity from Trivikram Srinivas who is actually silent. We have to see if the director comes up with a clarity, which will put an end to all the speculations.