Work from Home for Prabhas!

Tollywood: Prabhas is currently busy with Radhe Shyam, under the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar. The film's shoot begins next month again. But, on the other side, Prabhas is also preparing himself for his other two films. One of them is Adipurush.

The latest reports in the film industry reveal us that Prabhas is going to work from home, as part of the preparation for Adipurush.

Prabhas will play Lord Sriram in the film and he will be learning archery for the same. Om Raut, the film's director confirmed the same and also revealed that Prabhas will undergo a huge physical transformation for the movie.

Prabhas already decided to have an archery range at his guest house in Hyderabad. Whenever he gets time, he wants to practice archery and keep himself prepared.