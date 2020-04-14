Work From Home: Jr NTR and Ram Charan for RRR

Tollywood: SS Rajamouli is coming up with an exciting film titled RRR. Touted to be a period drama, the film stars Mega Powerstar Ram Charan, Young Tiger Jr NTR in the lead roles. DVV Danayya is the producer of the movie. Interestingly, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are now working from the home. Since there is no way that they can film the movie, the makers are focusing on the dubbing activities of the film now.

Already, Rajamouli made sure NTR worked from home for giving his voice, for the special birthday surprise video of Ram Charan. In the similar manner, they are now working on the dubbing of the movie. Both the actors are dubbing for the film from their movie and want to finish it by the time lock down comes to an end.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are making their debut in the South film industry with the movie. More details about the project will come out soon. Keep watching the space for more details about the movie.