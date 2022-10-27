Yashoda Trailer: Samantha Turns Into A Surrogate Mother But Falls Into The Trap

Samantha… This Tollywood's ace actress needs no introduction! She is all busy with a handful of movies and is also holding projects in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages along with a Hollywood movie. Her latest three movies Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and Kushi are all set to hit the big screens in a couple of months and thus, she is all busy in promoting them. As promised the makers of the Yashoda movie launched the trailer in all 5 languages and treated the fans of this Majili actress…

In Telugu, Rowdy actor Vijay Devarakonda launched the Yashoda trailer and sent his best wishes to the whole team… Take a look

Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is ❤️ So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2's new film #YashodaTrailer ▶️ https://t.co/uT9gyBAj62 In theatres 11-11-2022 pic.twitter.com/KcYMnvj8sf — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 27, 2022

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2's new film #YashodaTrailer https://youtu.be/c8pvrUovnvw. In theatres 11-11-2022. Wishing the entire team all the very best and sending all my love! #YashodaTheMovie @varusarath5 @Iamunnimukundan @harishankaroffi @hareeshnarayan #Manisharma @krishnasivalenk @SrideviMovieOff".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Samantha taking part in Dibya's baby shower function and starts to experience her beautiful pregnancy journey. But actually, she is picked as a surrogate mother by the EVA agency. Taking an advantage of her poor background, EVA agency which is being run by Varalakshmi Sarathkumar targeted Samantha asking her to be a surrogate mother. She meets a few more ladies there who are been trapped in the same way and they are told that the babies whom they deliver will lead a happy and rich life. But suddenly after Samantha experiences some doubtful sequences, she decides to find out the mystery behind the EVA agency. So, she faces some intense action sequences and even gets hurt too. So, we need to wait and watch how she will manage to escape from the EVA agency and chase the mystery behind it.

Suriya shared the Tamil trailer and wrote, "Hearty wishes to @Samanthaprabhu2 and team #Yashoda all the best! https://youtu.be/jvYZVcuJzR4".

Rakshit Shetty shared the Kannada trailer and wrote, "An ambitious and absolutely rivetting trailer. Samantha your artistic streak shines through and through. My best and hearty wishes to the entire team of Yashoda for the release #Yashoda in theatres from 11-11-2022".

Coming to Varun Dhawan, he shared the Hindi trailer… "This looks like one heck of a thrilling ride! Congrats @Samanthaprabhu2 #YashodaTheMovie from 11-11-2022! #YashodaTrailer https://youtu.be/lJoWm-Rj0k0".

Dulquer Salman shared the Malayalam trailer and wrote, "Kickass! Badass! @Samanthaprabhu2 in and as #Yashoda Super stoked for this release on 11-11-2022 #YashodaTrailer https://youtu.be/6imoQJN4C2I".

Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie and she is the antogonist. This new-age thriller is being directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Casting Details Of Yashoda:

• Samantha as Yashoda

• Unni Mukundan as Gautham

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhubala

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

• Shatru

• Madhurima

• Divya Sripada

• Kalpika Ganesh

• Priyanka Sharma

• Rajiv Kumar Aneja

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Being a family entertainer, Kushi is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It is expected to hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival! Sam is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.

Yashoda movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022…