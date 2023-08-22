'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' Glimpse Impresses Big Time

Movie buffs show special interest in watching pure love stories set in the rustic backdrop with some heart-touching emotions. In fact, upcoming filmmakers are becoming successful by making love stories in a new and imposing way. The upcoming film 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' falls under this category. Bharath and Vishika Laxman are making their debut as hero and heroine respectively. Debutant Gangadhara T is directing the movie, while Pradeep Kumar M is producing it under the banner of Prabhat Creations.

The makers previously unveiled the film’s title poster which received a superb response on social media. The enchanting first-look poster that showed the sparkling chemistry of the lead pair also presented a lovely village atmosphere. It was evident through the poster that the movie will show different people with different mentalities and characteristics in a village. Freshly, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the movie.

The glimpse begins with the heroine's dialogue saying, 'Manchode antava?' Her friend says 'Evere..' for which she replies saying, 'Ade Abhi..' to introduce hero’s character. 'Yamuna.. Thondaragaa Naa Gurinchi Emainaa Alochinchochu Kadaa?', says he. ‘Nuvvemaina Arjun Reddy Cinema Lo Hero Anukuntunnaavaa?’ counters she. With some funny, yet interesting conversation, the glimpse looks fresh and impresses big time.

Satish Masam is the cameraman, PR (Peddapalli Rohit) is the music director and JP is the editor for this movie. Venkat Palwai and Priyanka Erukala penned the dialogues for this film.

The post-production works of 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' are nearing completion. The makers of this movie will announce its release date soon.

Kasi Vishwanath, Thotapalli Madhu, Ravi Varma, Prem Sagar, Sameer, Vijay and Chittoor’s Teja played important roles in this movie.

Technical Crew:

Banner: Prabhat Creations

Producer: Pradeep Kumar. M

Director: Gangadhara. T

Cameraman: Satish Masam

Music: PR (Peddapally Rohit)

Dialogues: Venkat Palvai, Priyanka Erukala

Editor: JP

DI: PVB Bhushan

PRO: Sai Satish