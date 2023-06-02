Young heroes to have a clash at Tollywood box-office on June 2

"Ahimsa," "Nenu Student Sir!" and "Pareshan" are thr major biggies by youngsters getting released today. 2 June 2023 will witness the clash of young generation heroes in Tollywood at the box office.



Ramanaidu's grand son, Suresh Babu's son Abhiram is making his debut with "Ahimsa." The Film directed by senior director Teja is releasing on 2 June 2023.



Bellamkonda Ganesh who impressed with his performance on debut in "Swatimuthyam," is coming with his second Film "Nenu Student Sir!." The Film is directed by Rakesh Uppalapati and it marks the debut of Bhagyashri's daughter Avantika in Tollywood. Apart from it, Ajay's "Chakravyuham-The Trap" directed by Chetkuri Madhusudhan is releasing.



Thiruveer who scored a hit with "Masooda" is coming to entertain viewers with "Pareshan." The film is directed by Rupak Ronaldson. Even films like "Bangaru Telangana," "Abhilasha," "IQ (Power of Student)" are hitting screens to try their luck.

