Zee Cine Awards 2020: iSmart Shankar Showed It Prowess

'iSamart Shankar'… For Tollywood, it might be a blockbuster, but for Young hero Ram Potheneni, it is a power-packed 'Double Dhimak' movie…

Young director Puri Jagannadh, it is a bang on come back movie…And Young actress Charmee, a new successful project as a co-producer…

Yes… one movie made these all stand on top of the movie charts. Before this movie, Ram was holding a long list of failures and Puri was in search of a super-duper hit to show off his prowess. And 'ismart Shankar' made all their dreams come true and gave enough recharge to continue their careers.

You may think, why are we discussing all these points about this movie??? It is because, 'iSmart Shankar' bagged multiple awards at Zee Cine Awards 2020' event and satisfied the inner thirst of the makers of this movie.

Now, let us see which all awards this movie grabbed… Film industry PR, Vamsi Shekar has shared the list of awards 'iSmart Shankar' grabbed for all his followers… Have a look!

Happy for the trio Puri, Ram and Charmee and we hope this bond continues and comes up with a few more bang on movies…