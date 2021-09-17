‘Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2021’ announces its nominations

Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2021: They've made you laugh, and they've made you cry; they're your companions in the afternoons and even in the evenings. Zee Telugu and its protagonists have built a special relationship with their audiences over 16 years and for those viewers.

Once again, this year, Zee Telugu is bringing together their favorite artist who has been part of the Zee Telugu family with the 11th edition of Zee Kutumbam Awards 2021.

All round the year, Zee Telugu has narrated stories of ordinary people embarking upon extraordinary journeys, and Zee Kutumbam Awards is the celebration of such journeys. Propellors of this change are acknowledged across many award categories ranging from popular viewers choice awards to special jury awards.

The winners will be chosen through a fair voting process that will allow viewers and ardent fans of the actors to vote their favorite stars by sending SMS or by commenting on Zee Telugu Facebook & Instagram or by logging on to the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards portal on the Zee5 App/Website. The voting process started from 15th September and continues until 30th September. The channel will be hosting the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards very soon in Hyderabad, Telangana.