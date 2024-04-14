ZEE5 sets a chilling stage for ‘Gaami’ press interaction at Snow Kingdom India

The critically acclaimed film "Gaami," starring Vishwak Sen, has made its transition from the big screen to the small screen, streaming now on ZEE5. To mark this milestone, ZEE5 orchestrated a remarkable press interaction at Snow Kingdom India, offering attendees a firsthand experience of the film's Himalayan setting.





Recreating the icy landscape of the Himalayas, the press meet at Snow Kingdom India was a testament to ZEE5's innovative promotional strategy. Vishwak Sen and director Vidyadhar Kagita commended ZEE5 for this unique approach, applauding the platform for immersing attendees in the film's environment.



Director Vidyadhar Kagita expressed optimism that viewers who may have missed certain elements in theaters would now have the opportunity to revisit the film on ZEE5 and connect the dots more keenly.

Loyd Xavier, ZEE5 South's Vice President of Marketing, highlighted the significance of conducting a press conference in such chilling conditions, emphasizing the platform's commitment to delivering a unique and immersive experience to audiences.

Vishwak Sen shared insights into his challenging role as an Aghora in "Gaami," enduring the harsh Himalayan conditions without protective gear. He reflected on the film's unexpected success, attributing its triumph to the audience's support and the platform provided by ZEE5.

Produced by Karthik Sabarish under Karthik Kult Creations in association with V Celluloid, "Gaami" boasts a talented ensemble cast and captivating cinematography, promising viewers an enthralling cinematic experience on ZEE5.

The press interaction at Snow Kingdom India exemplified ZEE5's innovative promotional efforts and served as a fitting celebration of "Gaami's" transition to the digital realm, offering attendees a glimpse into the film's captivating world.