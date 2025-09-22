Live
- Supreme Court Seeks Delhi Police Reply On Bail Pleas In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
- Nifty set to retest record high in coming months, could touch 27,000 by March 2026: Report
- Supreme Court issues notices on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam & others in 'larger conspiracy case'
- Stock market ends lower after volatile session amid IT selloff, H-1B visa concerns
- Market indices reflect global concern even as India steps up US negotiations
- PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped 524-year-old Tripura Sundari temple
- NHRC Seeks Action on Ranbir Kapoor’s Vaping Scene in 'The Bads of Bollywood'
- Monsoon lingers on in MP, heavy rain alert issued for Sep 25-26
- Govt warns firms against not passing GST cuts to consumers
- Gaming Gadgets Under ₹20,000: Mobile Gamers in India Should Check it Out
Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion on Set; Spider-Man: Brand New Day Filming Paused
Tom Holland sustained a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the UK. Marvel-Sony pauses shoot; Zendaya joins him at charity event.
Tom Holland has sustained a mild concussion while filming the upcoming Marvel & Sony's joint venture, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The incident took place during a stunt on September 19, 2025, at the Leavesden Studios in the UK.
After the accident, Holland was taken to the hospital, where he was treated, and later discharged, with doctors advising rest. As a precautionary measure, filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been paused for several days while he recovers.
Despite the injury, Holland made a brief appearance at a charity event in London for The Brothers Trust, the following evening with fiancée & actor Zendaya, though he left early as he was reportedly not feeling well.
The Marvel-Sony co-production continues its larger shoot across locations including Glasgow, with a star-studded returning cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando alongside fresh additions Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman. The film is currently scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, though production teams are reviewing the schedule to assess whether the delay will have any impact.