Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion on Set; Spider-Man: Brand New Day Filming Paused

Tom Holland has sustained a mild concussion while filming the upcoming Marvel & Sony's joint venture, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The incident took place during a stunt on September 19, 2025, at the Leavesden Studios in the UK.

After the accident, Holland was taken to the hospital, where he was treated, and later discharged, with doctors advising rest. As a precautionary measure, filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been paused for several days while he recovers.

Despite the injury, Holland made a brief appearance at a charity event in London for The Brothers Trust, the following evening with fiancée & actor Zendaya, though he left early as he was reportedly not feeling well.

The Marvel-Sony co-production continues its larger shoot across locations including Glasgow, with a star-studded returning cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando alongside fresh additions Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman. The film is currently scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, though production teams are reviewing the schedule to assess whether the delay will have any impact.