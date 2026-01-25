‘Trimukha’ set for multi-language release on Jan 30

The upcoming pan-India film Trimukha, starring Yogesh Kalle in the lead role with Sunny Leone in a pivotal character, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on the 30th January. Produced by Sridevi Maddali and Ramesh Maddali under the Akhira Dream Creations banner and directed by debutant Rajesh Naidu, the film has been shot simultaneously in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—on a sizeable budget.

Alongside Yogesh and Sunny Leone, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Akriti Agarwal, CID Aditya Srivastava, Motta Rajendran, Ashu Reddy, Sahithi Dasari, Praveen, Shakalaka Shankar, Suman, Ravi Prakash, Jeeva, Gemini Suresh, and others. The makers recently held a press meet at the Hyderabad Film Chamber to announce the release date and share insights about the project.

Speaking at the event, the cast and crew highlighted Trimukha as a content-driven film with a strong screenplay. Director Rajesh Naidu stated that the film balances entertainment and thrills, with a lively first half and an intense second half, while ensuring every character has narrative significance. He also noted that Sunny Leone has been cast to showcase her acting depth beyond glamour.

Hero Yogesh Kalle described Trimukha as a challenging yet rewarding debut, crediting the team’s collective support and belief in the script. With promotional material receiving encouraging responses, the team expressed confidence that Trimukha will connect with audiences across languages upon its release.