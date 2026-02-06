Tripti Dimri showcases her ethnic side

Tripti Dimri, who is gearing up for one of the biggest projects of her career with Prabhas-starrer Spirit, has once again grabbed attention with her latest traditional photoshoot. The actress, who is steadily emerging as one of the most talked-about faces in Bollywood, shared new pictures that have quickly won admiration from fans, showcasing a softer and more ethnic side of her style.

In the pictures, Tripti is seen dressed in a graceful orange traditional outfit adorned with intricate golden detailing. The sleeveless ensemble enhances her elegant appearance, while golden bangles and matching earrings add a regal charm to the overall look. Keeping her styling minimal, she left her hair open, complementing the outfit perfectly. Soft makeup with pink-toned lipstick and a natural glow completed the look, giving her a fresh, refined, and eye-catching presence.

The actress’s traditional avatar has struck a chord with fans, who are praising her effortless blend of simplicity and elegance. Her growing popularity, both for her performances and her fashion choices, continues to reflect her rising stature in the industry.

On the professional front, Tripti Dimri has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. Apart from Spirit, which stars Prabhas and is expected to be a massive pan-Indian release, she will also be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in O’ Romeo. In addition, she is part of upcoming projects like Maa Behen, further strengthening her presence across different genres.

With major films in the pipeline and increasing fan admiration, Tripti Dimri appears to be on a strong upward trajectory, poised to make an even bigger impact in the coming years.