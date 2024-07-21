Live
- Celebrity Cricket Carnival Season 2 gears up for November with star-studded lineup
- Trisha in title role; ‘Brinda’ all set for Aug 2nd premiere
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Mr Bachchan’ set for Independence Day release
- Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj shake legs on being inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
- FC Goa sign Alan Saji on a multi-year contract
- Will bring reservation proposal for Agniveers: Uttarakhand CM
- SC to hear on Tuesday Masjid Committee's plea against 'pooja' in Gyanvapi cellar
- Pakistan to invite India for T20I bilateral series on neutral venue
- Govt, oppn should ensure smooth conduct of Parliament, says Rajnath Singh
- Bus Service Started in Marlamadi Village with AP Education Minister Lokesh's initiative
In a time of despair, a beacon of hope emerges. Get ready for a riveting tale where good ultimately prevails. "Brinda," a story of triumph and mystery, will stream on Sony LIV from August 2 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, and Hindi.
Written and directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and produced by Adding Advertising LLP, "Brinda" marks the OTT debut of the talented South Queen, Trisha Krishnan. The screenplay, crafted by Surya Manoj Vangala and Padmavathi Malladi, is brought to life with music by Shakthikanth Karthik. The series boasts exceptional production design by Avinash Kolla, stunning cinematography by Dinesh K Babu, and expert editing by Anwar Ali.
The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, and Rakendu Mouli, who deliver compelling performances in pivotal roles. "Brinda" seamlessly blends elements of drama, crime, and mystery, promising viewers an enthralling and immersive experience.