Trisha in title role; ‘Brinda’ all set for Aug 2nd premiere

In a time of despair, a beacon of hope emerges. Get ready for a riveting tale where good ultimately prevails. "Brinda," a story of triumph and mystery, will stream on Sony LIV from August 2 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, and Hindi.

Written and directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and produced by Adding Advertising LLP, "Brinda" marks the OTT debut of the talented South Queen, Trisha Krishnan. The screenplay, crafted by Surya Manoj Vangala and Padmavathi Malladi, is brought to life with music by Shakthikanth Karthik. The series boasts exceptional production design by Avinash Kolla, stunning cinematography by Dinesh K Babu, and expert editing by Anwar Ali.

The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, and Rakendu Mouli, who deliver compelling performances in pivotal roles. "Brinda" seamlessly blends elements of drama, crime, and mystery, promising viewers an enthralling and immersive experience.



