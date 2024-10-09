Live
Trivikram hints at Samantha’s return to Telugu cinema at ‘Jigra’pre-release event
Samantha, the popular star, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, an action-packed spy thriller directed by Raj & DK, set to premiere on Prime Video in November. Before diving into Citadel promotions, Samantha made a notable public appearance at the pre-release event of Alia Bhatt’s Telugu film Jigra, also attended by Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas.
The presence of Samantha and Trivikram was the highlight of the evening. During his speech, Trivikram made a big statement that has since gone viral on social media. "After Rajinikanth Garu, I believe Samantha has an equally strong fanbase across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. I'm not just saying this out of affection but from the heart," Trivikram remarked, praising Samantha's widespread popularity.
In addition, Trivikram expressed his wish to see Samantha return to Telugu cinema, stating, "Samantha Garu, please visit Hyderabad without confining yourself to Mumbai. We are hesitant to write roles for you, thinking you may not act in Telugu films. But if you agree, we are ready to create characters just for you."
With these words, rumors have sparked that Samantha could be a part of Trivikram’s next project with Icon Star Allu Arjun. The duo has previously worked together on successful films like Attarintiki Daredi, S/o Sathyamurthy, and A. Aa.