  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

TV star Roshni Sahota to make Tollywood debut

Actress Roshni Sahota
x

Actress Roshni Sahota

Highlights

Actress Roshni Sahota, who has featured in TV shows such as 'Shakti', Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and 'Patiala Babes', is delighted to make her Tollywood debut with the upcoming movie 'O Kala'

Actress Roshni Sahota, who has featured in TV shows such as 'Shakti', Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and 'Patiala Babes', is delighted to make her Tollywood debut with the upcoming movie 'O Kala'.

She says: " I'm super excited for such a great experience and to begin a new journey in Tollywood. My upcoming film which means O Kala, i.e Oh my dream, is a great story. It will allow me to introduce myself and entertain new audiences.

After being part of pollywood (Punjabi cinema) and Indian TV this is completely a new opportunity for me in terms of building my acting career in the entertainment industry."

The poster of the movie which features Roshni Sahota and Gourish Yeleti was launched by popular filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The movie is written and directed by Deepak Kolipaka.Roshni, reveals about her role, adds, "I'm playing the role of Harika. She is a strong headed, emotional individual who always respects and values a relationship."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X