Upendra starts filming for Ram Pothineni’s ‘Andhra King ThaaluKa’

Energetic star Ram Pothineni is all set to deliver a unique entertainer with his upcoming film Andhra King ThaaluKa, directed by Mahesh Babu P. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Released on the occasion of Ram’s birthday, the title glimpse garnered an overwhelming response. Ram’s portrayal of a passionate young cinephile struck a chord with audiences, showcasing his emotional depth and energetic screen presence. A surprise highlight of the glimpse was the powerful visual of Kannada superstar Upendra in the form of a massive cutout, leaving a lasting impact.

Upendra plays a pivotal role in the film, and his recently unveiled character poster has already created a huge buzz. Known for his distinctive role choices, Upendra has now joined the ongoing Hyderabad schedule. He will be seen as ‘Superstar Suryakumar’, a character expected to carry significant weight in the storyline.

Starring opposite Ram is Bhagyashree Borse, making her mark as the female lead. With such a powerful ensemble and a compelling narrative, Andhra King ThaaluKa has raised expectations sky-high among fans and film circles.

The film features cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, music by the dynamic duo Vivek–Mervin, editing by National Award-winner Sreekar Prasad, and production design by Avinash Kolla. The combination of a stellar cast, celebrated technicians, and a refreshing storyline makes Andhra King ThaaluKa one of the most awaited films of the year.