Urvashi Rautela calls ‘Kasoor 2’ her most emotionally demanding role yet

Actress Urvashi Rautela has opened up about the intense physical and emotional preparation that went into her upcoming film Kasoor 2, calling it one of the most challenging performances of her career. Speaking on the sidelines of the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival, the actress revealed how the role pushed her beyond her comfort zone and required immense mental resilience.

In an interaction, Urvashi shared that Kasoor 2 will present her in a completely new avatar, marking her first foray into a supernatural drama of this scale. She explained that portraying the character demanded sleepless nights and total emotional surrender. “This will be a never-before-seen avatar for me in a supernatural drama film. Portraying this role in Kasoor 2 demanded sleepless nights, pushing me to the absolute limits emotionally and mentally,” she said.

The actress added that embodying the character required her to dive deep into its intensity and vulnerability. “To truly live the character, I had to surrender completely. Experiencing this journey and presenting it at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah has been profoundly transformative and unforgettable,” Urvashi noted.

Urvashi Rautela was invited to Saudi Arabia as part of the promotions for Kasoor 2. The film is presented by Bablu Aziz Barudgar, produced by Asif Shaikh under the Practical Production Films banner, and directed by Glen Barretto. It stars Urvashi alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill.

Kasoor 2 is a sequel to the 2001 hit film Kasoor, directed by Vikram Bhatt, which featured Aftab Shivdasani and Lisa Ray in lead roles. Earlier this year, on his birthday on June 25, Aftab Shivdasani confirmed his return with the sequel, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets and expressing gratitude for revisiting a film close to his heart.

With its supernatural undertones and emotionally intense narrative, Kasoor 2 is shaping up to be a highly anticipated project for both audiences and its cast.