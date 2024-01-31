Urvashi Rautela to pair up with Balayya in ‘NBK 109’

Versatile actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Bobby Kolli have joined forces for an eagerly awaited project tentatively titled "NBK 109," currently in the shooting phase. The Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela, who made her Tollywood debut in "Waltair Veerayya," is now officially confirmed as the female lead in this venture. Urvashi herself confirmed the news by sharing glimpses of her workout sessions for the film, guided by none other than the renowned Conor McGregor. She revealed that her role in the movie is that of a policewoman.

Adding to the star-studded cast, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and Telugu actress Chandini Chowdary are also set to play pivotal roles in this action-packed film. Produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema, the movie is set to benefit from the musical brilliance of Thaman.

The collaboration between Balakrishna, Bobby Kolli, and the inclusion of Urvashi Rautela as the lead actress has generated significant anticipation among fans. The film is expected to bring a fresh and engaging storyline, further intensified by the action sequences featuring Balakrishna and the ensemble cast.As the project unfolds in its shooting phase, fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses from the sets, building excitement for what is anticipated to be a blockbuster venture. Stay tuned for further developments in this much-anticipated cinematic endeavor that promises to captivate audiences with its dynamic blend of talent, action, and storytelling.