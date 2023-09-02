USA theatres websites started delisting ‘Salaar;’ initiates refund

The news which is circulating online saying “Salaar” will be postponed shocked all. The movie is one of the most anticipated upcoming films and it is believed to erase all the old records. But the release is postponed though the official announcement from the makers is awaiting.

Amid this, there were hints about Salaar’s postponement much before yesterday. The makers have released just a glimpse and with just around four weeks of release, there is no update from them about the teaser or the trailer. Fans had their doubts, but the bookings opened overseas gave a big relief to them.

It all changed in one day and now the USA theatres started removing the shows from the websites and the refund process is also being started. “Salaar” USA premiere advance sales already made more than a half million USD and $200K more in weekend sales with around 19,000 tickets sold.

With just three and half weeks till the US premieres, “Salaar” heading for a postponement is the biggest twist for fans and overseas distributors as well. The official confirmation regarding the postponement and the new release date will be out soon.