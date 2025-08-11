Vadde Naveen to come as ‘Transfer Trimurthulu’

Actor-producer Vadde Naveen has released the first look of his upcoming film Transfer Trimurthulu, marking his return to the silver screen after a long hiatus. Produced under his newly launched banner Vadde Creations and presented by Vadde Jishnu, the project is directed by Kamal Teja Narla, who co-wrote the story and screenplay with Naveen. Rashi Singh plays the female lead.

Naveen, son of celebrated Telugu producer Vadde Ramesh of Vijaya Madhavi Combines fame, inherits a rich cinematic legacy. Ramesh’s banner delivered blockbusters like Bebbuli Puli with NTR, Lankeshwarudu with Chiranjeevi, and Katakatala Rudrayya with Krishnam Raju, along with films featuring legends ANR and Krishna.

With Transfer Trimurthulu, Naveen aims to carry forward this tradition by producing engaging and meaningful cinema. Filming began on May 15, 2025, with 80% of production already completed.

The first look poster has sparked buzz for its lively visuals, hinting at a strong comedic element — a refreshing departure in Naveen’s repertoire. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates as the film heads towards completion.