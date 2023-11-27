Live
- TCS launches new generative AI practice with AWS
- Sri Lanka President sack sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe
- Ayushmann Khurrana Aspires to do a film on cricket: ‘Part of my bucket-list’
- Kerala HC seeks response of Google, others for masking personal details in online judgement
- Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar’s ‘Kurma Nayaki’opens in a grand way
- AWS Cloud powers HDFC Securities’ mobile trading app reach millions
- Elon Musk agrees with Netanyahu that Hamas must be destroyed
- Sakra World Hospital unveils an advanced new dialysis unit to enhance patient care
- Biomass burning, vehicle pollution, secondary aerosols worsened Delhi's air quality in Nov
- Gold prices rise to six-month high
The versatile heroine Varalakshmi Sarath kumar in the lead role is a unique socio-fantasy entertainer directed by K Harsha Vardhan 'Kurma Nayaki'.
Produced by K Vijitha Rao under the banners of Rohan Productions, MM Creations and Kalabhairava Production, this film has a grand opening today. Producer DVV Danayya clapped for the first scene.
Laukya Sai switched on the camera while Bekkam Venugopal did the honors directing the first scene. Hero Thiruveer and Srinu Gavi Reddy handed over the script to the makers.
