  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar’s ‘Kurma Nayaki’opens in a grand way

Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar’s ‘Kurma Nayaki’opens in a grand way
x
Highlights

The versatile heroine Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in the lead role is a unique socio fantasy entertainer directed by K Harsha Vardhan 'Kurma Nayaki'.

The versatile heroine Varalakshmi Sarath kumar in the lead role is a unique socio-fantasy entertainer directed by K Harsha Vardhan 'Kurma Nayaki'.

Produced by K Vijitha Rao under the banners of Rohan Productions, MM Creations and Kalabhairava Production, this film has a grand opening today. Producer DVV Danayya clapped for the first scene.

Laukya Sai switched on the camera while Bekkam Venugopal did the honors directing the first scene. Hero Thiruveer and Srinu Gavi Reddy handed over the script to the makers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X