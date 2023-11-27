Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar’s ‘Kurma Nayaki’opens in a grand way

The versatile heroine Varalakshmi Sarath kumar in the lead role is a unique socio-fantasy entertainer directed by K Harsha Vardhan 'Kurma Nayaki'.

Produced by K Vijitha Rao under the banners of Rohan Productions, MM Creations and Kalabhairava Production, this film has a grand opening today. Producer DVV Danayya clapped for the first scene.

Laukya Sai switched on the camera while Bekkam Venugopal did the honors directing the first scene. Hero Thiruveer and Srinu Gavi Reddy handed over the script to the makers.