Varun Dhawan dances outside Taj Hotel in Mumbai

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-packed film Baby John, and he's already getting fans excited. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing to the hook step of the song "Nain Mattaka" from the movie, set against the backdrop of Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel in Colaba.

In the video, Varun can be seen performing the energetic dance step outside the prestigious hotel, a site with historical significance, especially as the location of the 26/11 terrorist attacks. Sharing the moment with his fans, Varun wrote, “Kya app ne kabhi iconic jagah pe dance kiyahain #nainmattaka Outside the Taj Mumbai. Good vibezonly . #babyjohnki Christmas (sic).”

Baby John is set to release on December 25, 2024, with Varun Dhawan playing the titular role. The action film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Kalees. An adaptation of the 2016 Tamil film Theri by Atlee, the movie marks an exciting milestone for Varun as it is his 18th film in a lead role.

Produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions, Baby John has music by Thaman S and is shot in Mumbai and Kerala. The film will be Varun’s first major project after the birth of his daughter, Lara, in June 2024.







