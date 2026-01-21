Varun Dhawan responds to online trolling ahead of ‘Border 2’ release

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has finally addressed the online trolling he has been facing ahead of the release of his upcoming war drama Border 2, saying that he remains focused on his work and isn’t letting the criticism affect him.

Varun has been in the eye of social media storm ever since the release of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, with some users taking aim at his expressions and smile in clips that quickly became meme fodder. However, the actor chose to take the jibes in his stride and shared his perspective in a candid response at a recent event.

Asked about the chatter online, Varun said that he prefers to “shut down the noise” and let his work speak for itself. “Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain (All these things keep happening). It doesn’t really matter. I don’t work for this. What I work for, you will get to know this Friday,” he said, referring to the film’s release date.

The actor added that his primary focus is on making a good film, not on online opinions or box office numbers. He stressed that audiences will truly judge the work once they see the film in theatres and that he has full faith in Border 2.

Several industry figures have also come out in support of Varun amid the trolling. Veteran actor Suniel Shetty, whose son Ahan Shetty stars in Border 2, defended Varun’s performance and reminded critics that no one has seen the full film yet. Shetty said Varun plays a decorated officer who gave his life for the country and urged people not to judge prematurely.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is set to release in cinemas on January 23 and features a strong ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.