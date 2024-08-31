Varun Dhawan welcomes niece Anjini Dhawan to showbiz

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan extended a warm welcome to his niece, Anjini Dhawan, as she steps into the world of Hindi cinema with her debut film, Binny and Family. The actor, who attended the trailer launch event, shared his excitement on Instagram, posting a series of photos from the occasion alongside Anjini. "Welcome to the movies @anjinidhawan," Varun captioned the post, signaling his pride and support for her upcoming journey in the industry.





Binny and Family is a coming-of-age story that follows the life of Binny, a teenager living in London, whose life takes a dramatic turn when her conservative grandparents from Bihar move in with her. The film explores the clash of cultures and lifestyles as Binny navigates the challenges that arise from their differing worldviews. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Rajesh Kumar, Charu Shankar, Pankaj Kapur, Anjini Dhawan, and Himani Shivpuri.



During the trailer launch, Varun Dhawan also shared his thoughts on adulting and the responsibilities that come with it. When asked if his perspective has shifted since becoming a father, Varun candidly discussed the complexities of balancing his role as a son and a father. "It feels a bit strange when your parents scold you, and then you find yourself scolding your own child in your wife's room, only to be scolded by your wife as well," he remarked with a chuckle. "In those moments, you wonder what your position is in the household. This is what we call adulting, being caught between these situations. I'm very lucky."

Varun went on to express the importance of family support, highlighting the strength he derives from his mother. "I have an elder brother who takes on a lot of responsibility... The scariest thing for a child is their parents' health. When we were young, our parents worried about us, and they still do. But now, it's also about my brother Sidharth and sister Shilpa, who are here as well," Varun shared. "I get all my strength from my mother, and I'm sure they get theirs from their mother too."

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next release, Baby John, an action thriller directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is a Hindi remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri. With Baby John, Varun continues to explore diverse roles, further solidifying his position as one of Bollywood's most versatile actors.

As Anjini Dhawan prepares to make her mark in the industry, she carries the hopes and support of her family, with Varun Dhawan leading the cheer. Binny and Family is set to be a significant milestone in her career, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see the young actress shine on the big screen.