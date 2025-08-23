Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ wraps filming

The much-awaited romantic entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has officially wrapped its shoot under the direction of Shashank Khaitan. The film, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release on October 2.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share the update, dropping cheerful behind-the-scenes photos and videos with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and director Khaitan. “SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is done!!! Mein phir se aa raha hoon @shashankkhaitan ki direction mein... Oct 2nd,” he wrote. Janhvi playfully responded in the comments, calling him “Mera Sunny sabse sanskari.”

The film’s cast also shared a joint post, writing: “We had too much fun making this, and you’re going to have too much fun watching it. Mark your calendars for October 2 coz it’s going to be too hot to handle!!!” The team posed together in character-themed T-shirts with a celebratory “It’s a wrap, almost” banner in the background.

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who plays a pivotal role in the film, described the shoot as a “fun joint family experience.” Reflecting on the journey, he said: “Working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has truly been a one-of-a-kind experience. The energy on set was electric, and collaborating with Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit has been an absolute joy. With Karan Johar producing and Shashank Khaitan directing, this project is filled with heart, laughter, and entertainment.”

Initially slated for release on September 12, the film faced postponements but is now confirmed to arrive on October 2. This marks Varun and Janhvi’s second collaboration after their 2023 outing, Bawaal.