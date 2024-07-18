Varun Tej’s‘ Matka’ advances swiftly with major schedule completed

Mega Prince Varun Tej is putting forth his best efforts for his upcoming Pan India film 'Matka,' which is rapidly progressing in its production. Directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Dr.Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment, 'Matka' is Varun Tej's most expensive film to date.

Recently, 'Matka' wrapped up a crucial and extensive schedule at Ramoji Film City (RFC). The shoot took place on meticulously designed vintage sets that capture the charm and essence of Vizag from a bygone era. The team filmed several vital scenes, including high-octane action sequences and electrifying retro-themed songs.

The makers released a poster featuring Nora Fatehi in a retro avatar, posing elegantly in a vibrant pub set. Known for her fantastic dancing skills, Nora will showcase her ultimate dance moves in the film's retro songs, choreographed by Jani Master.

The production team has also announced that the new schedule of the movie is currently progressing at a rapid pace in Vizag. Varun Tej is taking on his most challenging role yet, requiring multiple makeovers as the story spans 24 years, from 1958 to 1982.

'Matka' also stars Meenakshi Chaudhry as the other lead heroine. The film is poised to be a landmark in Varun Tej's career, with its ambitious production values and the recreation of vintage Vizag serving as significant highlights. Fans eagerly anticipate this cinematic journey through time, blending action, drama, and nostalgia.



