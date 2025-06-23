Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Vasaraa Entertainment to release ‘Kannappa’in US
A divine epic is set to grace the big screen as Kannappa, starring Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu, prepares for a grand worldwide release on June 27, with...
A divine epic is set to grace the big screen as Kannappa, starring Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu, prepares for a grand worldwide release on June 27, with U.S. premieres scheduled for June 26 at 3 PM EST. Distributed by Vasaraa Entertainment, the film will debut across major cities in North America, where advance bookings have opened to strong demand.
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Kannappa reimagines the legendary tale of a tribal warrior whose unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva elevates him to the status of an immortal icon. Blending elements of spirituality, sacrifice, and heroism, the film promises to be a deeply emotional and visually spectacular experience.
Kannappa features powerful storytelling, high-end visuals, and soul-stirring performances that bridge traditional mythology with modern cinematic craft. As global anticipation builds, the film is poised to become a major spiritual and cultural event for audiences around the world.