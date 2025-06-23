  • Menu
Vasaraa Entertainment to release ‘Kannappa’in US

A divine epic is set to grace the big screen as Kannappa, starring Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu, prepares for a grand worldwide release on June 27, with U.S. premieres scheduled for June 26 at 3 PM EST. Distributed by Vasaraa Entertainment, the film will debut across major cities in North America, where advance bookings have opened to strong demand.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Kannappa reimagines the legendary tale of a tribal warrior whose unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva elevates him to the status of an immortal icon. Blending elements of spirituality, sacrifice, and heroism, the film promises to be a deeply emotional and visually spectacular experience.

Kannappa features powerful storytelling, high-end visuals, and soul-stirring performances that bridge traditional mythology with modern cinematic craft. As global anticipation builds, the film is poised to become a major spiritual and cultural event for audiences around the world.

