Just In
Vedhika To Astonish As Yakshini In Socio Fantasy Web Series From Baahubali Makers
Actress Vedhika needs no special introduction for Telugu audiences. The actress who acted in numerous Telugu movies got her first recognition in Muni. Baanam and Kanchana 3 were other major hits in her career, while she also acted opposite Balakrishna in Ruler.
Yakshini is a socio-fantasy web series from the makers of Baahubali. Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Media Works bankrolled the project, while Teja Marni of Arjuna Phalguna, Johar, and Kota Bommali PS helmed it. Vedhika plays the title role in this web series.
Yakshini is crafted with an innovative subject that is distinct from other socio-fantasy movies and web series, and Vedhika is going to astonish one and all with her spectacular performance in the series. The glimpses from the series have already garnered immense response.
Yakshini will exclusively premiere on Disney + Hotstar on June 14th in all South languages and Hindi.