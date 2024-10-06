Venkat returns to the big screen with power-packed film ‘Harudu - The Destroyer’

Actor Venkat, known for his romantic blockbuster debut in Sri SeetharamulaKalyanamChutamuRarandi and hits like Annayya, PremaKosam, and Sivaramaraju, is set to make a grand comeback to the big screen. After taking a break from films to find the perfect script, Venkat is back with Harudu - The Destroyer, a mass commercial entertainer that promises to pack a punch.

In this upcoming film, Venkat takes on the role of a powerful police officer, delivering a performance that fans are eager to see. The film also features a significant role by the late legendary actor Sri Hari, adding an emotional and nostalgic layer for the audience. The recently released glimpse from the movie showcases Venkat in a formidable light, highlighting his character's intensity and showcasing some powerful one-liners.

One such line, "Manchivallaki DCP Shankar, Cheddavallaki Encounter Shankar," captures the dual nature of Venkat's character as both a protector and an enforcer. This glimpse also gives audiences a taste of the high-octane action sequences they can expect from the movie. With Venkat executing some thrilling stunts and delivering intense dialogues, Harudu - The Destroyer is shaping up to be a commercial action feast that promises to entertain.

The film boasts a stellar cast alongside Venkat, including Hebbah Patel, Saloni, Natasha, Ali, Suman, Ravi Varma, and Subhashree. The movie is directed by Raj Talluri, while Dr. Praveen Reddy and Dr.DikkulaLaxmanrao are producing it under the banners of Mythri Arts and Mythri Box Office.

Currently in its post-production stage, the makers are gearing up for a grand release and are expected to announce the official release date soon. Fans of Venkat are thrilled to see him back in action, and the anticipation surrounding Harudu - The Destroyer is palpable, as the actor aims to create box office magic once again with this powerful action-packed comeback.