Vetrimaaran responds to NTR’s proposal; says going to happen soon

NTR, one of India’s most talented actors, is preparing for the grand release of Devara: Part One on the 27th of this month. While promoting the film in Chennai, NTR shared his enthusiasm for collaborating with acclaimed director Vetrimaaran.

During the event, NTR said, “I’m going to ask my favorite director, Vetrimaaran sir, please do one with me.” His statement was met with loud cheers from the audience, signaling fans' excitement for the potential collaboration.

It’s worth noting that NTR and Vetrimaaran have met a few times in the past and discussed the possibility of working together. However, due to their busy schedules, the collaboration hasn't materialized yet.

Following NTR’s comments, Vetrimaaran addressed the buzz surrounding their potential project, confirming their discussions. “We’ve already met before. I shared an idea with him, and we are both keen to work together. Once we finish our current commitments, we will definitely collaborate,” the director stated.

Vetrimaaran is currently occupied with Viduthalai Part 2, which is expected to wrap up soon. Fans are eagerly awaiting the day when NTR and Vetrimaaran finally team up for what promises to be an exciting project.





